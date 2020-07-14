Apple iPhone Users Can Now Claim Stake Of $500 Million Slowdown Settlement Pixabay

‘Battery gate’: the two words that, when uttered to any iPhone owner, elicit a strong sense of dread and regret.

Okay, that may be just a tad dramatic but let’s be honest, having a phone that goes from 100% to 7% in the space of an hour is just not convenient for anyone involved.

Not to worry though, because after agreeing to pay out a maximum of $500 million in its slowdown settlement earlier this year, Apple is now making that money available to eligible iPhone owners.

One of the biggest controversies that Apple ever faced, the battery gate saga led to a class action lawsuit being filed against the company that accused it of ‘secretly throttling’ older iPhones.

While Apple admitted it was throttling the phones, it said it was doing so to prevent shutdowns due to degraded batteries, with the feature rolled out as part of iOS 10.2.1.

However, this was not communicated to customers, in a move that the complaint described as ‘one of the largest consumer frauds in history’, as per MacRumors.

Earlier this year, the tech giant agreed to pay a whopping $500 million settlement to those affected and now, you can claim your stake of this million dollar payout. Before you get too excited though, each person that submits a claim will be eligible for just $25.

Still, I guess it’s better than nothing so let me explain how you can claim it. First, I need to note that you must be a US resident to be eligible, which automatically rules out a lot of you – myself included.

Next you need to meet the criteria, which states you must currently or have previously owned an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and/or iPhone SE that ran iOS 10.2.1 or later, and/or an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus that ran iOS 11.2 or later, before December 21, 2017. You must also have experienced ‘diminished performance’ on your device.

If you meet the above criteria, you just need to head to this website, where you can submit a claim or review Apple’s other options, including excluding yourself from the lawsuit to retain the ability to sue Apple individually over the matter.

All claims must be submitted online or received by mail by October 6, 2020, or else payment is forfeited.

So, when will you see your money? There will be a final hearing on December 4 where a judge will potentially sign off on the settlement, and if that happens without any appeal, settlement benefits will be distributed ‘promptly’.

Well, what are you waiting for? Get claiming now.