Apple Is Finally Releasing An Eye-Roll Memoji

Today’s [December 5] update to Clips, Apple’s free video creation app for iPhone and iPad, allows users to tap into the fun and creativity of Memoji and Animoji characters. Users can now easily share personal video messages, slideshows, school projects and mini movies with more personality than ever.

Animated stickers and emoji can now follow the movements of a user’s face for fun selfie videos using the front-facing camera on iPhone and iPad. The update also brings all-new stickers featuring Disney’s Mickey and Minnie Mouse and a new winter-themed poster just in time for the holidays.