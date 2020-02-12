Apple Is Finally Releasing An Eye-Roll Memoji
I’m sure I’m not the only one who religiously uses the eye-roll emoji – but we’ll soon be able to up our sass levels and send eye-rolling characters that actually look like ourselves.
Apple has announced several new Memojis as part of its iOS 13.4 update, including an eye-roll, praying hands, and being sat behind a Macbook (obviously).
While the iOS 13.4 update is still in the testing phase and so isn’t currently available on every device, it’s expected we’ll be able to use the new Memojis on iMessage and even FaceTime.
Apple announced on its website back in December that you can also add your Memoji to videos through its free video creation app, Clips.
It said:
Today’s [December 5] update to Clips, Apple’s free video creation app for iPhone and iPad, allows users to tap into the fun and creativity of Memoji and Animoji characters. Users can now easily share personal video messages, slideshows, school projects and mini movies with more personality than ever.
Animated stickers and emoji can now follow the movements of a user’s face for fun selfie videos using the front-facing camera on iPhone and iPad. The update also brings all-new stickers featuring Disney’s Mickey and Minnie Mouse and a new winter-themed poster just in time for the holidays.
There is no official release date for the iOS 13.4 update, but technology website GottaBe Mobile says it wouldn’t be surprised if it lands in March.
We were recently treated to 117 new emojis – that’s if you have the storage to update your phone and don’t have 100s of useless screenshots of your friends looking like thumbs on FaceTime, that is.
Some of the new emojis includes a smiley face with a tear, a polar bear, a seal, blueberries and the ‘pinched fingers’ hand gesture.
According to Emojipedia, the most popular new emojis for 2020 on social media were the ‘pinched fingers’, the transgender flag and the smiley face with a tear.
Other popular new emojis were bubble tea, the anatomical heart, black cat and the man with a veil.
Some of the lesser popular ones were the window, the bucket, the hook and the boomerang.
With so many emojis now available, I don’t know how the English language is still a thing.
