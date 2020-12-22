Apple Is Reportedly Planning To Launch Cars By 2024 PA Images/Franco Grassi

Apple is planning on giving Tesla a run for its money by releasing its own car, and is aiming to do so by 2024.

From watches and phones, to iPads and Apple Music – it’s safe to say the tech giant has its fingers in many pies, but evidently it wants more.

According to reports, Apple wants to release its own car as part of its Project Titan, something which first began six years ago.

At one point Apple supposedly backtracked on its plans and settled to focus on software, but the company is now said to have changed its mind and is adamant on making its own car after a former Tesla employee returned to oversee the project in 2018.

Apple is reportedly building a self-driving vehicle, with the aim of making it available to a mass market by 2024, Reuters reports. It’s said its new car battery design will ‘radically’ reduce the price of batteries and will increase the vehicle’s range. Currently the average electric car range sits at 181 miles.

A source who worked on Project Titan told the news outlet, ‘If there is one company on the planet that has the resources to do that, it’s probably Apple. But at the same time, it’s not a cellphone’.

As it stands, the car is aiming to make its debut in 2024. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, it may be pushed back to 2025.

It’s believed that Apple is aiming to make the car self-driving and that the vehicle will be fitted with LiDAR sensors (Light Detection and Ranging) to achieve this. The sensors use infrared and ultraviolet light to map out the environment around it.

While all this is happening, the company have taken quite a hit in terms of its staff members. Reuters reported that, last year, 190 people were let go from Project Titan, causing some to beg the question of how successfully Apple’s car project is really going.

Apple Reveals New Over Ear Headphones, Airpods Max Apple

Perhaps unsurprisingly though, Apple still managed to release several new items in recent months; including the Apple Watch Series 6, the iOS14 update, the Airpod Max, and a new Mac Mini, to name a few.