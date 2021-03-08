Apple To Launch ‘Smart Contact Lenses’ In 2030, Analyst Says

Pixabay

Apple may be creating smart contact lenses that would offer a lightweight augmented reality experience.

While it sounds like an extremely ambitious idea, there are those that would have said the same about the iPhone many moons ago. If anyone was to create these smart lenses, it would be Apple.

The lenses won’t be created to improve people’s eyesight, however. It’s reported that their purpose will be to kickstart a world of ‘invisible computing’.

PA Images

News of the lenses first surfaced after MacRumours obtained a research note by the tech company, which supposedly outlined its plans for the new eyewear.

The lenses would offer an augmented reality, overlaying digital information on a real-world view; for example, a person could look at a store and easily view its opening hours.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities, told MacRumours he predicts the lenses won’t be ready until the 2030s.

He also said the lenses are ‘unlikely to have independent computing power and storage,’ which suggests they will need to be connected to an iPhone or other device. He added that there are no plans set in stone for the lenses just yet.

Pexels

This isn’t the only eyewear Apple is said to be dabbling in; it’s also believed the tech giant is in the process of creating a pair of AR glasses, rumoured to be called iGlasses or Apple Glass.

Discussing the matter, Kuo had previously said that he thought production of the glasses would get underway in 2019/2020, and explained that they would be reliant on a connected iPhone to do a lot of processing and connectivity, TechRadar reports. Like the lenses, the glasses will also boast augmented reality technology.

However, Kuo has since obtained a note that stated they’re not set to be released until 2022 – potentially as a consequence as the ongoing pandemic.

It’s hoped the glasses, which could set you back $499, will be confirmed at this month’s Apple event.

Apple Insider predicts it will also announce the release of its AirTags, a coin-sized product you can attach to your items to prevent you from losing them, as well as announcing updates to the iPad Pro and iPad mini, and revealing the Apple Silicon iMac.

