Apple Reportedly Developing Self-Charging MacBook That Keeps iPhone Charged
If you’ve ever wished that you could charge your phone without searching for a wire, then a new Apple patent may have the answer.
A pair of patents filed by Apple show wireless charging from its MacBooks. The technology noted in the patent would allow Apple users to charge their phones or Apple Watches by simply placing it on their MacBook. Patently Apple uncovered the patent that will intrigue many.
Check out the images for the interesting patent below:
The patent details why Apple sees a wireless charging function as beneficial for products:
Some electronic devices include one or more rechargeable batteries that may require external power to recharge. Often, these devices may be charged using a common or standardized electrical connector or cable.
For example, some devices may be charged using a universal serial bus (“USB”) connector or cable. However, despite having standardized connectors and cable, each device may require a separate or dedicated power supply to charge. In some cases, having separate power supplies for each device may be burdensome to use, store, and/or transport.
Exactly how Apple will solve the charging issue it outlines is unclear. However, the patent does give a broad, albeit a slightly wordy, insight into how wireless charging may work between devices:
A portable electronic device comprising: an enclosure forming a back surface of the portable electronic device; a display coupled to the enclosure and forming a front surface of the portable electronic device that is opposite from the back surface of the portable electronic device; a battery within the enclosure and providing electrical power to the display and a transmit inductive coil positioned within the enclosure and between the display and the back surface of the enclosure, the transmit inductive coil being configured to wirelessly transmit power through the back surface of the enclosure to an external device that is positioned proximate to the back surface of the enclosure.
The electronic devices may include inductive coils which may be configured to be in electrical communication with inductive coils of external electronic devices. In some embodiments, the electrically communicative inductive coils may act as transmitting coils and/or receiving coils capable of transmitting power between the electronic devices.
It continued:
This transmission of power may increase a charge of a battery of the electronic device receiving the power, while simultaneously decreasing the charge of a battery transmitting the power. The inductive coils of the electronic devices capable of transmitting power to external electronic devices may allow for the charging of the battery of an electronic device using only another electronic device. As such, only a single power cord or no power cords may be needed to charge one or more of a group of devices that include electrically communicative inductive coils.
It appears that Apple will focus on inductive coils when delivering this technology. If the company does manage to implement this feature, then Apple users may be talking about more than the M1 chip in its upcoming products.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Technology, Apple, iPhone, Now, Tech