Apple Reveals Apple Watch Series 6 And Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE have officially been revealed.

It’s the latest entry in its line of glossy, popular smartwatches. While the Series 6 continues the overall design seen in the Apple Watch Series 4 and continued with the Series 5, the new release is boasting a roster of fascinating features.

The new release comes as part of Apple’s first ever virtual event named ‘Time Flies’. The event aired on Apple’s YouTube Channel, on Apple TV and on Apple’s event website and began at 10am PDT/6pm in the UK.

People predicted the new watch release would be dropped based off the event’s name – it was expected that a watch to replace the Series 3 model was going to be announced as well as a new model to take over the current series 5.

There were also rumours the ‘Force Touch’ option that was one of the key innovations of the Apple Watch when it first arrived. It has disappeared from new versions of the software, and the iPhones have dropped it too.

In June, Apple revealed its new iOS 14, iPadOS 14, WatchOS 7 and MacOS Big Sur software at its Worldwide Developers Conference.

It was confirmed that the WatchOS 7 would have features including new watch faces to personalise and share with others to use. The update that drops this autumn would also see the introduction of a new sleep app where your watch will automatically go in to ‘do not disturb’ mode and you can track your sleeping habits.

One particularly new, impressive feature is timing how long you’ve been washing your hands for – a hugely important thing in light on the ongoing health crisis.

The description for this new feature reads:

Keeping your hands clean has never been more important. With watchOS 7, Apple Watch automatically detects when you begin washing and helps you keep going for the amount of time recommended by global health organizations.

The Apple Watch Series 6 will be available starting at $399 for a 40mm model, available to buy starting today, September 15. The new watches will start shipping on Friday, September 18.