Apple Reveals The Premium iPhone 12 Pro And Pro Max
Apple has just announced the premium version of its iPhone, the 12 Pro and the 12 Pro Max.
The announcement comes from Apple’s latest virtual event also revealed the iPhone 12 and the 12 Mini. The flagship 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max are bigger than last year’s 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro models, which were a mere 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch sizes.
As well as still having an incredible OLED display that’s the same as the iPhone 12, it also now comes with a squared-off design. This will be huge news for anyone that is a massive fan of the iPhone 4.
All of the new iPhone 12 phones are powered by Apple’s new A14 bionic chip. The tech giant is claiming that the processor is “up to 50 percent faster” than the leading chips in Android smartphones. Quite the brag there!
Apple fans will be pleased to know that for the first time ever, the iPhone has 5G-compatible models. The technology has been tested in 30 countries with several carriers, to make sure that the launch of the 5G models goes smoothly. In the US, the iPhone will be rolled out with Verizon on a sub-6 5G network.
The iPhone 12 Pro has a triple camera system with a 12-megapixel wide, telephoto, and ultra-wide camera lenses. The Max version takes image and video taking to the next level with a wide sensor that is 47 percent larger. The new iPhone 12 Pro phones will also be able to shoot, view and edit HDR video for the first time ever.
Just like the iPhone 12 and Mini models, the Pro will come with MagSafe magnetically-attached cases, wireless chargers and accessories.
As already hinted previously, Apple is removing the chargers and headphones from the boxes in order to reduce its carbon footprint.
The iPhone 12 Pro will start at $999, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will start at $1,099, with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options.
