Apple Reveals The Premium iPhone 12 Pro And Pro Max

All of the new iPhone 12 phones are powered by Apple’s new A14 bionic chip. The tech giant is claiming that the processor is “up to 50 percent faster” than the leading chips in Android smartphones. Quite the brag there!

Apple fans will be pleased to know that for the first time ever, the iPhone has 5G-compatible models. The technology has been tested in 30 countries with several carriers, to make sure that the launch of the 5G models goes smoothly. In the US, the iPhone will be rolled out with Verizon on a sub-6 5G network.