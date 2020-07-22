Apple To Be Totally Carbon Neutral In 10 Years

Businesses have a profound opportunity to help build a more sustainable future, one born of our common concern for the planet we share.

The innovations powering our environmental journey are not only good for the planet — they’ve helped us make our products more energy efficient and bring new sources of clean energy online around the world.

Climate action can be the foundation for a new era of innovative potential, job creation, and durable economic growth. With our commitment to carbon neutrality, we hope to be a ripple in the pond that creates a much larger change.