Apple To Be Totally Carbon Neutral In 10 Years
Apple has made a major commitment to addressing the issue of climate change, announcing plans for the company to be completely carbon neutral by the year 2030.
This pledge would reportedly encompass the entire business, including supply chain and manufacturing processes, as well as product life and efficiency.
For example, the tech company has promised that an iPhone purchased in 2030 will have net zero climate impact, including the energy used by a consumer to charge it, leading to ‘durable, energy-efficient devices’.
On July 21, Apple released its 2020 Environmental Progress Report, which details plans to cut emissions by 75% by 2030, whilst developing innovative carbon removal solutions for the remaining 25%.
In a press release, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook said:
Businesses have a profound opportunity to help build a more sustainable future, one born of our common concern for the planet we share.
The innovations powering our environmental journey are not only good for the planet — they’ve helped us make our products more energy efficient and bring new sources of clean energy online around the world.
Climate action can be the foundation for a new era of innovative potential, job creation, and durable economic growth. With our commitment to carbon neutrality, we hope to be a ripple in the pond that creates a much larger change.
Apple reportedly intends to achieve its goals by minimising carbon in Apple products, using low-carbon materials, and by using more efficient, renewable energy.
Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, Lisa Jackson, said:
We’re proud of our environmental journey and the ambitious roadmap we have set for the future.
Systemic racism and climate change are not separate issues, and they will not abide separate solutions.
We have a generational opportunity to help build a greener and more just economy, one where we develop whole new industries in the pursuit of giving the next generation a planet worth calling home.
According to the 2020 Environmental Progress Report, Apple products will be made using entirely clean energy by the year 2030, which will mean transitioning hundreds of manufacturing suppliers to 100% renewable electricity sources.
Apple’s stores, offices and data centres are reportedly already powered by 100% renewable electricity and, going forward, all other operations will also be carbon neutral, from commuting to business travel.
The company’s most recent recycling innovation is a robot named ‘Dave’, which can disassembles the Taptic Engine from iPhone in order to better recover key materials, for example rare earth magnets and tungsten, whilst enabling steel recovery.
