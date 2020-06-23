Apple Unveils New Home Screen And Brand New Features In IOS Update PA Images/Apple

Apple has given consumers a preview of iOS 14, revealing what is widely regarded to be the most significant update yet in terms of improving Home Screen pages.

Advert

This operating system update will bring with it a newly redesigned interface, highlighting in-house apps so that information can be viewed with just a glance. A new widget gallery will display timely information, and may be pinned in various sizes on any Home Screen page.

Users may create a Smart Stack of widgets, utilising on-device intelligence to automatically organise relevant apps dependent on time, location and activity. Widgets can be displayed in a way which is customised for various areas of interest, including work, travel, sports and entertainment.

ios update Apple

For Android users, this all may seem a little bit familiar.

Advert

The brand new App Library will automatically organise apps in the form of groups and lists, simplifying usability while allowing users to hide apps on their primary home screens in a similar manner to Android’s app drawer.

With Picture-in-Picture support being implemented, iPhone users will be able watch a video or FaceTime a friend while using a separate app.

ios update Apple

A version of this feature has been available for iPad users for a while. However, this will be the very first time the iPhone has been able to display information from multiple apps at once.

There will also be differences in the way that users take calls, which will now appear only in a corner of the screen, rather than expanding across the entire display.

In a similar way, Siri will also be displayed in a smaller part of the screen. Furthermore, this new and updated Siri will also be smarter, capable of dealing with more complex questions from users.

Advert

These new features were announced at the Apple WWDC 2020 keynote. Although Apple didn’t reveal the iPhone 12, it’s expected this will be the operating system update the new device will come with later in the year.

Those with iPhones running iOS 13 will be able to upgrade to the next software update. Those using an iPhone 6S or a later model will get the update.

Senior vice president of Software Engineering, Craig Federighi, said:

iOS 14 transforms the most iconic elements of the iPhone experience, starting with the biggest update we’ve ever made to the Home Screen. With beautifully redesigned widgets on the Home Screen, the App Library that automatically organizes all of your apps, and App Clips that are fast and easy to discover, iPhone becomes even more powerful and easier to use.

Apple has yet to confirm the iOS 14 release date. However, going off release dates seen in previous years, users will be unable to download the final software until September.

Users with a developer account can still download a developer beta right now, with a public beta due to launch this July.