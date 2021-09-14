Apple Unveils New iPhone 13 And Apple Watch

Apple

Apple has revealed its new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and Apple Watch Series 7.

Today’s announcement, September 14, comes as part of the tech giant’s ‘California Streaming’ event – a virtual event where some of Apple‘s upcoming products are revealed.

There are many new changes to the brand new iPhone, but one that’s been noted as one of the most important is the phone’s ability to make emergency calls and send texts with no reception. General connectivity will still be needed for day-to-day use, however.

Apple

In addition to this, according to The Verge, the pro-models of the iPhone 13 are said to also boast a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display – a type of technology that uses LED for an Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) screen to create what’s said to be the world’s best display panels, likely meaning an increased refresh rate.

Its camera quality will also reportedly be better, and will even boast a Cinematic Mode for filming, along with the MagSafe charging system being tweaked to give longer battery life. iPhone 13 Pro will have a battery life of 2.5 hours longer than iPhone 12 Pro, while the iPhone 13 with have a battery life of 1.5 hours longer than an iPhone 12.

The iPhone 13 will be available in third different models: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 mini.

Processing wise, the iPhone 13 is believed to have the fastest central processing unit (CPU) in any smart phone, and has a five-nanometer A15 chip with nearly 15 billion transistors with 6-core CPU, making it almost 50% faster than its competitors.

Apple

While the basic iPhone 13 will have new features, the design will largely remain the same, except there will be five new colours to choose from, and the two camera lenses will be located diagonal from each other. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 Pro will have the same 3 lenses, but with the new and improved camera.

Pre-order all new iPhones on September 17 and all will be available September 24.

Moving over to the Apple Watch 7, according to Bloomberg, the watch will have a larger screen than before – but only slightly bigger. Previous versions had 40mm and 44mm screens, while the new one will offer 41mm and 45mm screens.

The screens will also have 16% more pixels, bringing the total resolution to 484.

Series 7 also has new watch face designs, and will boast its own keyboard for people to type on.

Apple

As well as the screens being marginally larger and higher resolution, the watch face itself will now be flat with flat edges. Other products to receive Apple’s so-called flattening treatment are its iPad, iPhone and iMac.

Another change to the Apple Watch 7 will see it boast a faster processor, and Apple have updated it’s charging so that it charges quicker.

There will be five new colours to pick from, as well as dozens of new wrist bands. They will be available at some point this autumn.

