Apple Urges iPhone Users To Update Their Phones To Avoid Hacker Bug

by : Emily Brown on : 31 Jan 2021 17:05
PA Images/Pixabay

Apple has urged iPhone and iPad users to update their devices amid fears security bugs may have been exploited by hackers. 

The company noted three security flaws which may have been ‘actively exploited’; two stemming from Webkit, an open source browser engine used by Safari and iOS browsers, and one from the Apple developer framework Kernel.

Specifics about the bugs have not been revealed, with Apple noting it ‘does not disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are available’.

PhonePhonePexels

In an effort to amend the issues, Apple released security patches as part of its new iOS 14.4 software, which also includes fixes for keyboard lag and allows smaller QR codes to be read by the camera.

Apple discussed the impact of the bugs on its support webpage, writing with regards to Kernel: ‘A malicious application may be able to elevate privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.’

The Kernel update is available for all devices including and released after the iPhone 6s, iPad Air 2, iPad mini 4 and seventh generation iPod touch, with the update addressing ‘a race condition’ with ‘improved locking’.

iPhoneiPhonePA

The WebKit update is available for the same devices, with Apple noting that ‘A remote attacker may be able to cause arbitrary code execution.’ The update tackles a ‘logic issue’ with ‘improved restrictions’.

The issue stems from a link in an exploit chain, meaning a hacker would need to exploit further bugs to fully execute the hack, CNN reports.

The bugs causing the hack threat are said to have been reported by ‘an anonymous researcher.’

Emily Brown

Topics: Technology, Apple, iPhone, Now, Update

