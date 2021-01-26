Apple Warns Users To Keep iPhones Six Inches Away From Their Pacemakers PA

Apple has released an important warning to its iPhone users, which states that its phones could interfere with medical devices.

The tech giant has told consumers that its iPhone products contain magnets and emit electromagnetic fields that may disrupt certain devices; this could be incredibly dangerous for those who use pacemakers or need the use of a defibrillator. As a result, the company is urging users to keep their smartphones at least six inches away from such devices.

Advert 10

In the updated safety notes, Apple has not stated whether a particular model is more likely to interfere with medical devices. Although the iPhone 12 does use more magnets than previous generations.

iPhone 12 variants Apple

To avoid any disruption, Apple recommends keeping the phones and MagSafe chargers six inches away from a medical device when charging with wires. If users are charging wirelessly the company advises keeping fifteen inches away.

Apple hasn’t outlined why it has updated its advice to users but it may be connected to a recent Heart Rhythm Journal study that noted the danger of using an iPhone 12 alongside a pacemaker.

Advert 10

The Heart Rhythm Journal tested how medical devices interacted with the iPhone 12 and concluded:

We hereby bring an important public health issue concerning the newer generation iPhone 12 which can potentially inhibit lifesaving therapy in a patient particularly while carrying the phone in upper pockets.

PA

While it is unclear what exactly prompted a response from Apple, the support page now states:

Advert 10

Consult your physician and medical device manufacturer for information specific to your medical device and whether you need to maintain a safe distance of separation between your medical device and iPhone or any MagSafe accessories.

Apple has recommended that if anyone feels that its devices are interfering with their medical technology, they should stop using their device. The company also told users to consult a physician before purchasing a device if you have health issues. These concerns have been present for some time, but this statement by Apple adds weight to the situation.

The magnetic technology also impacts other parts of life. The company has published a warning about the MagSafe components damaging credit cards, security badges and passports because of how they interact with magnetic strips. The magnetic technology could compromise the magnetic strips and leave cards broken.

While many will still want to use Apple products, the company may reconsider its technology if it impacts the health of users as well as the functionality of practical devices.

Advert 10