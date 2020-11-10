Apple’s Highly Anticipated Big Sur Finally Unveiled

Big Sur Apple/YouTube

It was announced earlier this year that Apple would be updating its operating systems for its Mac products, and there is now finally insight into the significant changes that the new OS will introduce.

Although it has been captioned ‘One More Thing’, Apple’s event has introduced significant changes to its technology and the new OS looks set to compliment that. The seventh major release of a macOS has promised to redesign the experience of the Mac, and also deliver the biggest Safari update ever. When it was revealed today, Big Sur certainly lived up to this billing.

A refreshed dock will make reaching desired applications even easier, while the control and notification centre will empower users to have greater customisation at ease. The controls for the system will be located on the top right, and it seems that this has been introduced for a cleaner looking experience that is less likely to get cluttered as multiple tasks get underway.

Big Sur manages to give applications more access to GPU, and for those who invest in the next generation of Macs, the M1 chip looks set to give almost instantaneous application startups. Apps from iPhones and iPad will also be transferable onto the new operating system.

Alongside these changes, Safari is also boasting its most significant update. Much like the application dock, the Safari update gives users a more contemporary design with improved visibility. This is particularly notable when browser tabs are opened. The home screen also has custom pages, which will allow users to make the most out of the web browser.

All of this will arrive with up to 50% faster browser loading times than Chrome and significant battery improvements. The Big Sur looks set to give video streamers up to three hours more battery life. In these terms, the Big Sur may offer Apple users considerably better performance than they are currently experiencing.

While some may want to hold onto their previous macOS, this update seems to benefit users with its increased power and accessibility. With this in mind, the Big Sur looks set to be a big hit.