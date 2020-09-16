Apple's Huge New iOS 14 Update Comes Out Today Apple/PA Images

Apple’s new iOS 14 update is available to install today, bringing with it new features such as tighter privacy and iMessage improvements.

After first teasing the update earlier this year, the company announced its release date at the Time Flies event yesterday, September 15, revealing also that new iPadOS, watchOS and tvOS updates would drop today.

CEO Tim Cook described iOS 14 as a ‘huge release that will transform the core experience of iPhone’, meaning even if you can’t quite afford the highly-anticipate iPhone 12, you’ll still get to experience a sense of newness.

iOS 14 Apple

Apple’s website promises that users will be able to ‘to do more with your iPhone than ever before’ as the new update ‘reimagines the most iconic parts of the experience to be even more helpful and personal’.

iOS 14 introduces widgets such as the calendar or weather to the iPhone home screen, allowing users to ‘choose from different sizes and arrange however you like’, while a ‘Smart Stack’ function will acknowledge the apps you use most and display the correct widget at ‘the right time in your day’.

The new App Library automatically organises apps into categories such as Social, Productivity, Entertainment, and there’s the addition of a new Translation app as well as ‘App Clips’, a feature that allows users to quickly access parts of an app without having to open or even download the full application.

Phone Pexels

Both iPhone and iPad updates bring improvements to Messages, introducing pinned conversations, mentions, and inline replies, as well as the addition of cycling directions and electric vehicle routing in Maps, privacy enhancements and a redesigned Music app.

Perhaps one of the most-loved new features will be the compact call notification, which displays incoming calls at the top of the screen, rather than taking over the full display. The change means it will be a lot easier to continue scrolling while avoiding a phone conversation.

Picture-in-Picture means you can keep watching videos or continue your FaceTime call while you use another app, and a Memoji update brings new age options, face coverings, and more than 20 new hair and headwear styles to help recreate yourself as a tiny cartoon.

Apple Memojis Apple

Among other things, iOS 14 also gives Siri a new compact design, allows iPhone users to better manage their smart home and car, and brings ‘new tricks’ to Apple AirPods, including battery notifications and automatic switching between devices.

iOS 14 is compatible with the seventh-generation iPod touch, the second- and first-generation iPhone SE, the iPhone 6s and all the latest iPhones up to the iPhone 11 Pro Max.