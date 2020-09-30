Apple's New iOS Update Includes Gender-Neutral Mx Claus Emoji Apple

It’s only been a matter of days since Apple dropped its iOS 14 update but the new features just keep on coming, with its latest version including a gender-neutral Mx Claus emoji.

iPhone users currently have access to iOS 14.0.1, but Apple is already looking ahead, and yesterday released an early beta version of iOS 14.2 to developers.

iOS 14.2 will likely be made available to the public in the coming weeks, and when it drops users will have access to a whole new set of emojis, some of which Apple first previewed earlier this year.

The full set has now been revealed, and introduces some of the most diverse and inclusive icons yet. Emojis include the white, pink and blue transgender flag, as well as gender variations for people wearing a tuxedo or veil, meaning users can opt to see a man or woman in either outfit, or choose the default gender-neutral design.

Another new emoji is Mx Claus, a gender-inclusive alternative to Santa Claus or Mrs Claus that shows a person wearing glasses and a festive red and white Christmas hat.

Mx Claus Apple/Emojipedia/Twitter

The new set also includes a smiling face with tear, two people hugging, people feeding a baby, some new insects and animals, and a glasses-and-moustache-wearing ‘disguised’ face.

The release of the new emojis comes after the governing body in charge of approving new emojis, the Unicode Consortium, approved 117 new emojis as part of Unicode 13.0 earlier this year.

Operating system developers and social network companies such as Apple, Google, Microsoft, Twitter and Facebook were then able to draw their own versions of the new emojis and release them on their platforms.