Apple’s New Subscription Service Launches Today

Surprise! Apple One, the new premium subscription service from Apple, is set to go live at some point today.
Apple One is set to combine six of Apple’s subscription apps into one package. Subscribers to the package will get access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple News and iCloud for a reduced total cost, in a move that Apple says will give customers ‘the biggest bang, binge and blast for your buck.’
The most basic package, which includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and 50GB of iCloud storage, will cost users £14.95 per month ($14.95 in the US), while the most expensive package, which gets you all five apps plus 2TB of iCloud storage, comes to £29.95 ($29.95 in the US)– almost half what it currently costs to individually subscribe to all five apps.
However, it’s not good news for everyone, as MacRumors today revealed that the Premier bundle will only be available for users in the US, UK, Canada and Australia.
Tim Cook revealed the news yesterday, but did not give an exact time for the launch, and Apple One’s website has not yet been updated to reflect the announcement.
The announcement came as Tim Cook told CNBC that his company would be revealing better-than-expected earnings figures for the third quarter of 2020. Although Apple has continued to suffer from declining iPhone sales, the firm banked a total revenue of $64.7 billion over the course of the July-September period.
Apple One has faced some criticism from others in the tech industry since it was announced back in September. Most notably, Spotify renewed its claims that Apple is engaging in anticompetitive behaviour by calling for regulators to step in and investigate the platform before it caused ‘irreparable harm to the developer community’.
In a statement given to Reuters at the time, Apple said:
We’re introducing Apple One because it is a great value for customers and a simple way to access the full range of Apple’s subscription services.
We’ll be recommending the Apple One plan that saves you the most money based on the subscriptions you already have. It’s perfect for anyone who loves any of our services and wants to get more for less, and it’s especially great for families.
Also select services included in Apple One are available to enjoy on non-Apple devices, and you can cancel anytime
Users will be offered a free month-long trial of Apple One, but only for the apps to which they’re not currently subscribed.
