Apple’s next iPhone event will take place on September 10th

Apple

Apple has finally revealed details of its eagerly anticipated annual iPhone event.

The event will take place on September 10 at the company’s Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California, when the company is expected to announce the iPhone 11.

While the invitation doesn’t give much away, it’s rumoured the tech giant plans to reveal three new iPhone models, which will act as successors to the iPhone XR XS and XS Max, The Verge reports.

It’s believed two of these phones will feature Apple’s first triple camera system on the back of the device, while the successor to the XS Max could also have a slightly bigger 6.1 inch display, 0.3 inches bigger than the current 5.8 inch model.

Another rumour claims these iPhones could support bidirectional wireless charging, which would allow them to charge AirPods when used in their new wireless charging case.

New shatter-resistance technology has been suggested, along with improved battery life and Face ID biometric security.

It is likely Apple will also reveal an all new 16 inch MacBook Pro, as well as updating its existing non-Touch Bar 13 inch model and a new iPad and iPad Pro, in addition to the new iPhone model.

