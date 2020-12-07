Aptera Releases A Three-Wheel EV That Doesn’t Need Charging

Aptera

If you’ve ever wondered what a Reliant Robin from the future would look like, here is your answer.

The brand new Aptera EV is a three-wheeled car that runs on solar-power, offering a reported possible range of what would be a groundbreaking 1,000 miles. The car’s top model comes with a 100 kWh battery, and an array of solar panels on its roof that can provide up to 45 miles of range per day.

It’s not the first time Aptera have tried to release a three-wheeled electric car; the company went bust in 2011 after their first attempt failed. But they’re back with a new look, and this time they’re aiming to go one better, by coming up with an electric vehicle that doesn’t even need charging.

The sleek, lightweight two-person vehicle also comes with optional solar panels on its roof and rear, adding another 25 miles of range. Aptera says that the solar technology, which can charge at a rate of five miles per hour, theoretically means that, as long as you’re only using it for short trips, the car shouldn’t ever run out of charge.

Aptera co-found Chris Anthony said in a statement:

With Aptera’s Never Charge technology, you are driven by the power of the sun. Our built-in solar array keeps your battery pack topped off and anywhere you want to go, you just go. Never Charge is built into every Aptera and is designed to harvest enough sunlight to travel over 11,000 miles per year in most regions.

Solar power is all well and good if you’re driving around sunny California, but what if you’re trying to take the car out for spin on a gloomy day in London, when charging may be less efficient? Well, the good news is the Aptera EV isn’t solely reliant on solar, you can also plug it in like any other electric car, with the company saying its fast charging technology can offer a top model charge rate of up to 500 miles of range per hour. Battery sizes in the various models range from 25 kWh to 100 kWh.

The futuristic car also comes with some pretty reasonable specs. It’s got a lower drag coefficient than the Tesla Model 3 (0.13 compared to 0.23) and in three-wheel drive mode can get from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds. Aptera also says its cars come with level 2 autonomous capability, which includes face tracking, lane control and emergency braking.

The Aptera is initially being sold as two different models – the Paradigm and Paradigm+ – with prices ranging from $25,900 to $46,000. The company started taking orders last Friday, December 4, with a refundable $100 deposit, with deliveries expected to begin next year.