Arecibo Observatory Collapses After Announcement Facility Was Shutting Down

Getty Images/United International Pictures

An iconic telescope central to astronomic discoveries made over the past half century collapsed this morning, leaving scientists across the world shocked and saddened.

The Arecibo Observatory, a giant radio telescope in Puerto Rico, was officially closed earlier this year after two snapped cables caused damage to the 1,000 ft wide reflector dish. Officials and engineers warned at the time that the receiver platform suspended above the dish was at risk of collapsing, and images posted from the site this morning show that the platform now appears to have crashed overnight onto the reflector dish below.

The telescope is perhaps best known to most for its role in movies including Contact and GoldenEye, but for astronomers worldwide, the world-leading instrument – which until 2016 remained the largest telescope ever built – was a fundamental and invaluable resource for their work.

The Arecibo Observatory was built in the 1960s as part of a cold-war era US defence project, and was initially designed to study Earth’s atmosphere. It has since gone on to explore our wider Solar System, and beyond. Among other things, the Observatory was used to track asteroids passing Earth, study stars and even uncover potentially habitable planets. Over the years the Observatory was used to train graduate students, and was also a popular tourist attraction in Puerto Rico, drawing around 90,000 visitors a year.

The National Science Foundation confirmed in a post this morning that ‘the instrument platform of the 305m telescope at Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico fell overnight,’ adding that there were no injuries as a result of the collapse.

University of Central Florida

The Guardian reports that about 250 scientists had been working on projects using the Observatory at the time of its initial closure back in August, with many in the astronomy and wider science community beginning a campaign to reverse the decision and restore the iconic landmark.

Abel Mendez, a physics professor at the University of Puerto Rico, told ABC:

The observatory is very important for science globally. It’s also very important for education, training the new generation of students

Despite calls to save the Observatory, the NSF had planned to perform a controlled demolition of the damaged telescope, however the 900-ton receiver platform appears to have collapsed of its own accord before the official deconstruction of the dish could take place.

Scientists and amateur astronomers alike took to social media this morning to express their sadness at the loss, calling the collapse the ‘end of an era‘ and ‘a sad day for astronomy.’