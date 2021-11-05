Alamy

As technology advances, many of us have wondered what life might be like if major decisions were made by AI robots rather than by flawed, easy influenced human beings.

Surely the cold synthetic mind would cut through problems with far greater ease than we emotional mortals, blinded by our own biased, narrow slithers of existence.

Advert 10

However, it really isn’t that simple, and recent findings gathered from the Allen Institute for AI’s Ask Delphi bot demonstrates that there are numerous disquieting ethical considerations to take into account before allowing robots to have a say.

Allen Institute for AI

As reported by Vox, in order to create Ask Delphi, researchers trained up a machine learning system on an enormous body of internet text.

The system was then trained on a lengthy database of responses from participants on Mechanical Turk, a crowdsourced compilation of 1.7 million examples of ethical judgements given by actual people.

Advert 10

The point of this was to predict how humans might evaluate a variety of ethical conundrums, from ‘Should I run the blender at 3am in the morning when my family is sleeping?’ to ‘Should I drive my friend to the airport if I don’t have a license?’

The creators wrote:

Delphi is learning moral judgments from people who are carefully qualified on MTurk. Only the situations used in questions are harvested from Reddit, as it is a great source of ethically questionable situations.

Advert 10

Of course, as anyone who has spent any length of time on Reddit’s Am I The A*shole? forum will undoubtedly know, not everyone who discusses ethical situations online necessarily has the most ethical mindset.

Unfortunately, Delphi has soaked up plenty of grim hatefulness during its training, reflecting some of mankind’s cruellest prejudices right back at us.

Taking to Twitter, RAE Research Fellow in AI creativity, Mike Cook, shared screenshots of some of the more terrible answers, which include examples of learned racism and homophobia.

In one example, Delphi declared that being a white man was ‘more morally acceptable’ than being a Black woman. In another, Delphi stated that being straight was ‘more morally acceptable’ than being gay.

Advert 10

Cook wrote:

You can’t have an AI system that ‘understands’ ethics or morality. You can program it to replicate one group’s norms or enforce government ideology, but that’s not the same thing.

As per the website, on October 25, Delphi 1.0.4 was released with ‘enhanced guards against statements implying racism and sexism’. On October 27, a new offensive speech detection feature was launched with the release of Delphi 1.0.3

Advert 10

If Tyou’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 10am–6pm Monday to Friday, or email [email protected]