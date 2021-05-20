Artificial Intelligence Makes English-Speaking Actors Perform In Foreign Languages

flawlessai.com

Subtitles and questionable dubbing could soon be a thing of the past, as a company is using artificial intelligence to allow actors to give performances in every language.

London-based company Flawless AI released impressive demonstrations of its technology in action earlier this month, showing scenes from the likes of Forrest Gump and A Few Good Men in which the characters appeared to be seen speaking languages other than English, as in the original versions of the films.

Upon releasing the reel, the company thanked collaborators in science and The Max Planck Institute for Infomatics in Germany for helping it display the best of its work, which has been ‘a few years in the making’.

Check it out below:

With artificial intelligence known as TrueSync, the company ‘represents a step-change in filmmaking’ as it allows creators to get rid of subtitles that may take away from the experience of the film, or out-of-sync voice-overs that recreate the actors’ performance in different languages.

Instead, filmmakers can ‘visually translate foreign language film into the native language of any audience’, making it so the actors lip-sync the chosen language and in turn making the potential for global distribution ‘limitless’.

It will give creators back control and enable stories to be told exactly as they were intended. New opportunities, untapped markets, and exciting revenue streams are all ready to be explored.

The company has received praise for its examples of the AI in action, with social media users describing it as ‘amazing’. TrueSync is said to be the ‘first AI offering from [Flawless AI’s] neural network film lab’, so it looks like the company still has a lot more to come!