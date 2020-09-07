Aston Martin Creates One Of A Kind Supercar Called The Victor Aston Martin

Aston Martin fanatics might have to resign themselves to a life of envy because the company’s new supercar is one-of-a-kind.

The Victor, named after Victor Gauntlett, the man widely credited for reviving Aston’s fortunes in the early 1980s, would undoubtedly feel right at home on the set of a James Bond movie as it is the definition of the word ‘cool’.

A one-off commission made by the company’s Q division, the car unites the greatest aspects from the One-77, Vulcan and Valkyrie hypercars to create Aston Martin’s most powerful road-legal, naturally aspirated car to date.

Aston Martin supercar Aston Martin

The car began life as a One-77 prototype, but over an 18-month period it saw some significant overhauls.

The car is underpinned with a refurbished carbon monocoque chassis and has a front-mounted 7.3-litre V12 engine from the One-77, though it has been upgraded to produce 836bhp and 606lb ft of torque, a step up from the former 750bhp.

Aston Martin included a ‘bespoke motorsport clutch’ and a six-speed manual gearbox to control the rear wheels, as well as the inboard springs, dampers and a steering wheel from Aston’s track-only car Vulcan, and rear lights inspired by those on the Valkyrie.

Aston Martin The Victor Aston Martin

Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes can deliver braking capability on par with a GT3 race car, Aston Martin claims, per Auto Car.

The sleek car is covered with a carbon body, which is inspired by the Aston Martin Vantage of the 1970s and 80s, but an aerodynamically optimised front splitter and rear diffuser produce 621lb ft of downforce at 100mph – more than Aston’s current GT4 racecar.

Aston Martin worked closely with the customer to develop the fully bespoke body, with the exterior paint in a dark shade called Pentland Green. The impressive look continues inside with cashmere, polished titanium and walnut materials contrasting with the leather-finished racing bucket seats.

An Aston Martin representative cited by Auto Car said the paint job dried just hours before the car made its public debut at the Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace, where it was unveiled to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Vantage name.

The car’s owner has not been named, but is said to be a Belgian collector. It’s clear the owner forked out a hefty sum for the custom creation as a brand spokesperson cited by This Is Money said the car cost ‘north of £2 million’.

It’s a good job the car is one of a kind, because with a price tag like that I can’t imagine people lining up to get their hands on one. Still, it’s nice to admire from afar!