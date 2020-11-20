Astronaut That Has Flown On Three Different Spacecraft Says SpaceX Is The Best NASA / SpaceX

99.9% of the world’s population will never fly on one spacecraft, let alone three. But Soichi Noguchi has done just that, and now he’s revealed which one was the best.

It might not surprise you to learn that Noguchi put SpaceX’s Crew Dragon at the top of the list of spacecraft he’s flown on, but from what he says, it doesn’t sound like it was a particularly close-fought contest.

At a press conference beamed live from the International Space Station, the Japanese astronaut said:

The Dragon is the best, short answer… [it] really wanted to go to space. This feels like you are actually inside a dragon bringing us up to space, so that was quite a feeling.

Noguchi is one of four astronauts who launched to the Space Station aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft last Sunday. SpaceX’s involvement marked the first time a crewed operational mission had been launched on a commercial rocket. This was Noguchi’s third space mission, and his third different spacecraft, after the Space Shuttle and Russian Soyuz rocket, making him just the third astronaut to fly on three different launch systems.

The crew docked at the ISS on early Tuesday morning, where they will spend the next six months. The four astronauts join three already aboard the Space Station, making it the first time seven people have been living on board at the same time.

At the same press conference, the mission’s pilot, Victor Glover, spoke of his experience going to space for the first time. Glover has made history as the first black astronaut to live on board the International Space Station.

He said:

It’s surreal. I’ve seen tons of pictures. But when I first looked out the window at the Earth, it’s hard to describe. There are no words … It was an amazing, once-in-a-lifetime feeling.

Eagle-eyed observers also noticed one extra passenger on the Crew Dragon’s journey: Baby Yoda. The Mandalorian star was chosen by the crew as their zero-gravity indicator, who explained that they took him on the mission because ‘when you see him, it’s hard not to smile.’