Astronauts Are Hunting An Air Leak On The International Space Station NASA

Somewhere, deep in the International Space Station, air is leaking.

Space is a concept almost impossible for any normal person to truly grasp. Being up there, floating around in the endless, suffocating abyss, knowing the void that surrounds you and is ready to swallow you up should a miscalculation arise – golly, now I’ve got sweaty palms.

Spare a thought for the astronauts aboard the International Space Station. Ever since September 2019, NASA has been aware of an undiscovered leak; and while a minute amount of air is always leaking, this one has been getting bigger over the past few months.

International Space Station PA Images

Naturally, air flow and security are of the utmost importance for anyone (un)fortunate enough to go to space. Fortunately, NASA has also confirmed that the leak doesn’t pose any urgent risk to the lives to the astronaut and two cosmonauts on-board.

On the recent increase to the rate of the leak, a NASA blog post explained:

That rate has slightly increased, so the teams are working a plan to isolate, identify, and potentially repair the source. The leak is still within segment specifications and presents no immediate danger to the crew or the space station.

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and his Roscosmos crew mates Ivan Vagner and Anatoly Ivanishin are in safe hands, then. However, Daniel Huot, spokesman for the space body, told Business Insider that the search is ‘taking longer than expected’.

Chris Cassidy, Anatoly Ivanishin, and Ivan Vagner. NASA

Huot added, ‘The leak rate is still stable and well below the design specifications for the station and presents no concern for crew or vehicle safety.’

Between August 22 and 23, the trio hunkered down in the ISS’s Zvezda service module, where life-support systems are stored, and closed the hatches between other modules so officials on the ground could try to ascertain where the leak is coming from.

Should there be any more serious issues, the space station can also be re-pressurised using nitrogen tanks, while they also have the option to fly back to Earth in the Soyuz MS-16 spaceship.

International Space Station in Earth Orbit PA Images

On Tuesday, September 1, Huot said the data is still being reviewed, with hopes it’ll be completed ‘in the coming days’. If the leak isn’t found this time, NASA will come up with a new plan.

Back in August 2018, a 2mm drill hole was found in part of a Russian spaceship called Soyuz MS-09, which the ISS crew found to be a manufacturing defect that had been painted over on the ground. Fortunately, it was quickly fixed.