Astronomers Unveil Most Detailed Ever Map Of Almost 2 Billion Stars In Milky Way

ESA/Gaia/DPAC

The European Space Agency launched Gaia several years ago and the telescope has been collecting images and data from within our solar system. Scientists have now unveiled the most detailed map of 2 billion stars ever seen, which has been made possible by the Gaia telescope.

A range of telescopes are offering a better understanding of the mysteries of space and the likes of CSIRO, NASA and the ESA are all inspecting the vast stars.

The European Space Agency has sent Gaia into space to gain a view into how the universe will evolve and understand our current surroundings. While on this mission, the telescope has also managed to provide the most detailed map of the stars that are in the Milky Way.

The tweet below and its embedded video draw attention to the achievements of Gaia:

In Gaia’s Early Data Release 3 a detailed census of 300,000 neighbouring stars is available, as well as measuring hundreds of millions of objects incredibly accurately. It was also noted that the data was the most detailed of the stars ever assembled, and Gaia has also provided images on companion galaxies such as the Small and Large Magellanic Cloud.

These findings will help scientists study the history of our galaxy as well as its possible future. This is incredibly important, although not all the findings have been what the teams behind the telescope anticipated.

PA Images

The ESA detailed the added historical context that the findings give in a press statement:

The data show that in the outer regions of the disc there is a component of slow-moving stars above the plane of our galaxy that are heading downwards towards the plane, and a component of fast-moving stars below the plane that are moving upwards. This extraordinary pattern had not been anticipated before. It could be the result of the near-collision between the Milky Way and the Sagittarius dwarf galaxy that took place in our galaxy’s more recent past.

Finding out more about the origins of our galaxy as well as its current state will excite many. Particularly as more information is anticipated in the full Data Release 3 in 2022.

Let’s hope the multitude of findings continue as the Gaia telescope continues its journey.