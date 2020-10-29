Atari’s Video Game Hotel With Gaming Consoles In Every Room Is Opening Soon

GSD Group/Gensler

The first Atari Hotel is expected to open in Las Vegas in 2020, and if things go according to plan, it will be the first of eight establishments.

Atari was originally famous for its gaming systems, but the company largely left the market after profits sank in 1984. The company has since diversified its interests, and in January it announced its plans to manage a series of hotels that give visitors a retro experience that’s coupled with cutting-edge technology.

Napoleon Smith III is the managing partner of the GSD Group – an innovation and strategy agency led by founder Shelly Murphy and Smith – which is partnering with Atari on this ambitious project. He explained that the plan was for each hotel to be an immersive experience, and that it should be a home for the growing gaming lifestyle market.

Atari hotels to be made for 2022 GSD Group/Gensler

Smith told Insider:

Gaming is a lifestyle, and gamers have no way of really experiencing their lifestyle when they’re outside their home

He went on to note the success of gaming events and the industry as a whole, which underpins the financial move to build these hotels. The hotels promise to deliver better technology as well as more options than most people can find at home. However, it seems that the hotels intend to appeal to a wider audience than hardcore gamers.

Atari Is Building Video Game-Themed Hotels In America GSD Group/Gensler

The hotels will feature nightclubs, speakeasy events, go-kart tracks and even Chucky Cheese restaurants. The diverse options are intended to appeal to a wider audience who may want to experience what games would feel like in real life. Safe to say, all these activities also include a game-focused aesthetic to maintain an immersive experience.

This is undoubtedly going to be a high-concept series of establishments, and Smith has used cinematic comparisons to ‘Blade Runner‘ and ‘The Fifth Element‘ to describe the hotels.

With a unique look and activities on every floor, this hotel may find the audience it anticipates.