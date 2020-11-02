Augmented Reality Copy And Paste Tool That Lets Users Drop Physical Objects Into A Computer Is Now Live ClipDrop

A new app that lets users ‘copy and paste’ real-life objects into computer programs has gone live, giving everyday creators and designers a new way to incorporate augmented reality (AR) into their work.

ClipDrop, which was created by designer and programmer Cyril Diagne, allows users to capture objects with their phone camera, and then drop them into iOS, Android and desktop apps. At the moment, the most popular AR software uses the technology to project digital images onto real-life surroundings, so this new app is an interesting flip of the concept.

The app works by using machine learning technology to identify objects and isolate them from their background. To paste that object onto a computer program, users just move their phone over their computer screen – no cable or bluetooth connection required.

ClipDrop has an plug-in available that is tailored for use with Photoshop in particular, but the app can also be used to drop objects into everyday apps like Google Docs and PowerPoint, as well as more specialist graphic design platforms like Figma and Canva.

Diagne, who is a Google artist-in-residence, has worked on several different versions of this kind of AR Copy & Paste technology, with ClipDrop first being showcased in a demo back in May.

He told Dezeen:

AR Copy Paste originates from personal research in interaction design, exploring how machine learning can help make our interactions with digital systems more natural

ClipDrop

Following the demo, more than 100,000 people registered on the beta waiting list for the app, leading Diagne to enlist fellow developer Jonathan Blanchet to create a commercial version of the software.

Speaking to Gizmodo, Diagne said:

I posted a video of the prototype and it immediately got great traction. We spent considerable effort in making the user experience as fast, smooth, and intuitive as possible, It has meant spending an unreasonable amount of time on various aspects of the application to remove as many steps and layers as possible

ClipDrop is now publicly available, but Diagne has warned that the software is still in beta and is likely to experience some bugs and glitches. People who have tried the app have said that the program works, but is not as streamlined as it could be.

If you want to try out the AR tech for yourself, ClipDrop offers new users five free photo clips, with full access to the app costing $39.99 per year.

