Australian Scientists Say They Have Mapped A Million New Galaxies Using A New Telescope CSIRO

By using an advanced telescope, Australian scientists have mapped out new galaxies. The information gathered can now be used as a giant atlas that may further future studies.

The national science agency for Australia, CSIRO, has made ‘a new atlas of the universe’ in record time.

Advert 10

Not only did the team manage to survey the skies in an incredibly brief period by using an advanced telescope, but they also managed to map new galaxies. Looking forward, the telescope is expected to help scientists survey even more galaxies.

Mysterious Galaxy Known As Kraken Crashed Into The Milky Way 11 Billion Years Ago PA Images

The atlas was created by using the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) telescope which actually uses 36 dish antennas in unison to give a greater view of the stars. The entire system is spread over 6km at the CSIRO’s Murchison observatory and by using smaller dishes the team was able to create a map of the stars in a quicker period.

By using many dishes a high resolution can be created without the need for a giant dish, and it is also a cheaper practice. Once the data is collected, a supercomputer is required to process it and create the map of the galaxy.

Advert 10

This survey covered 83% of the sky and three million galaxies through 903 highly detailed images. This is an impressive feat considering the economic and time value that ASKAP study has added. Going forward, it is believed that the collection of dishes will offer more insights into distant galaxies.

telescope makes giant atlas CSIRO

Astronomers believe that the detail that has been captured in this atlas will allow them to conduct statistical analyses and have a greater understanding of the way the universe has come to be as well as the structures within it. Many will also be keen to see the areas that this telescope has not covered.

It seems that ASKAP is a huge success that may better our understanding of the universe in the future.

Advert 10