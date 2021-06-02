unilad
Backpack Helicopter Takes To The Skies For First Time In Incredible Video

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 02 Jun 2021 18:26
Backpack Helicopter Takes To The Skies For First Time In Incredible VideoCopterPack/YouTube

A backpack helicopter has been created, and it’s definitely not something for people with a fear of flying.

The futuristic invention, known as a CopterPack, recently had its first trial flight on a beach in Australia, and the video demonstrates some impressive results.

The pilot – if you can call them that – can be seen suited and booted with a safety helmet before successfully taking off into the skies. Aesthetically, the CopterPack boasts two large turbines attached to a backpack, which allows the person wearing it to take flight.

Check it out:

As the unassuming passerby shows, witnessing the machine in full flight certainly is a sight to behold.

As per CopterPack’s site, the device is described as an ‘electric backpack helicopter with a self-levelling autopilot. The lightweight airframe is constructed from carbon fibre honeycomb’.

Similar to the passerby in the video, people have since commented their amazement on the video.

One person wrote, ‘This is insane, I love it!’ While someone else said, ‘Whoawhoaa who is this who made this? Amazing!!!’

Backpack helicopter (CopterPack)Copterback
A third person wrote, ‘Wow, it looks so stable, and controlled already,’ as another person commented they were ‘so impressed that such a small set-up can carry such a big payload,’ while adding that they’re looking forward to seeing the pilot’s first hand footage.

It’s unknown if these backpack helicopters are for sale yet, and how much they cost if they are; but I can imagine the likes of James Bond being the first in line to want one.

Featured Image Credits: CopterPack/YouTube

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

