Bebo Is Officially Returning Next Month

Bebo

Where is the luv? Bebo is officially coming back next month.

That’s right, after closing down due to bankruptcy in 2013, one of the original social networks is being resurrected for a comeback. However, it’s yet to be confirmed whether the harrowing features – ranking your friends, for example – will also return.

Advert 10

On the company’s official website, it explains, ‘Bebo is coming back in February 2021 as a brand new social network. We are currently in private beta.’

For those lucky few who’ve been granted access to a sneak peek, you can enter your private passwords for the beta now. There’s no specific launch date to reveal, other than sometime in February.

If you’re thinking it’d be great to revisit the old pictures and messages from all those hours on Bebo way back when, don’t get too excited. The website adds, ‘PLEASE NOTE: All old data and photos were lost many years ago and are not recoverable. Sorry.’

Advert 10

Bebo was acquired by Amazon through Twitch Interactive back in 2019 for a whopping $25 million, after a bidding war with Discord. At the height of its original tenure, it had more than 10.7 million unique users in the UK alone.

Responding to the news, one user tweeted, ‘BEBO is coming back. I repeat BEBO is coming back. Lol, this could be very interesting. Remember when you would fight your friends because you weren’t in the top 12 friends. Also fighting to get the love hearts for the day… take me back!’

Advert 10

Another user wrote, ‘If the rumours are true and Bebo is coming back i’m peacing out of this app and becoming the BEBO FAMOUS SCENE QUEEN I was poised to be when it folded!!!!’

Better find someone to write my bio for me.