Best Projectors For Watching Movies And Sport At Home

YABER / APEMAN

With cinemas and bars closed across the globe currently, most people are left to watch movies and Bundesliga football from the comfort of their own homes. Luckily, projectors can help bring all the action to life on your walls!

There are many reasons to get a projector over a brand-new television. The main one is that a projector doesn’t take up any floor or wall space. If you’re anxious about a child or pet knocking a TV off a stand or wall, the portability of a projector will be much appreciated.

Another reason for making the switch is due to getting more screen for your money’s worth. Getting a projector can be a pretty daunting experience if you’ve never got one before, so the important thing to consider is the number of lumens. A lumen is a measure of the total quantity of visible light emitted by a source per unit of time. The higher of lumens, the brighter the picture will be.

We have identified three projectors which are great options for watching live sport and the latest movie releases.

APEMAN Portable Mini Projector – £79.99

APEMAN

With a brightness of 4,500 lumens, this budget-priced projector from Apeman supports 1080p full HD.

This great projector is perfect for family movie nights at home or the garden in a low light environment.

It has an aspect ratio of 16:9/4:3, with a 34″-180″ projection size depending on closeness to a wall/surface.

This portable projector is easy to operate with HDMI, VGA, USB and Micro SD ports. It also supports many devices such as PCs, Laptops, games consoles and smartphones!

It even has sound input as well as being very easy to install and operate.

You can buy the Apeman projector on Amazon for £79.99.

VANKYO Leisure 410 – £109.99

This projector will be right up your alley if you are using it for playing video games or watching the latest episodes of Netflix on it.

You can bring the feeling of the cinema to your front room with this portable projector with a 180″ display for HD crystal-clear visuals.

The Leisure 410 is capable of playing content at 720p and 1080p content. With great picture quality and the fact it doesn’t require a dark room, it’s a popular choice among many people that have switched from a TV to projector.

While this projector doesn’t support Bluetooth connection, it can very easily connect to a phone or laptop through ports.

You can buy the Vankyo projector on Amazon for £109.99.

Yaber Y21 Projector – £199.99

YABER

If you’re willing to spend a little more, you can get a projector that supports 4K!

With 6500 lumens of brightness and a 7000:1 high dynamic contrast, this projector from Yaber is able to deliver crisp, detailed HD content.

Depending on the distance, the Y21 projector allows you to project images from 45″ to a whopping 300″!

One of the best things about this projector is the fact that it will support 4K, which at its price is extremely impressive.

You’ll be pleased to hear that the lamp life for the Y21 will last 78,000 hours which means lots of gaming, sport and movies to be watched on it.

The dual HDMI & USB port design makes it incredibly easy to connect your laptop, games console or TV stick to it.

You can buy the Yaber projector on Amazon for £109.99.