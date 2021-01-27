Biden Administration Looking Into Reviewing Sanctions Against Huawei PA Images

Huawei was sanctioned by the US during the presidency of Donald Trump, but there has now been a suggestion that these will be eased by the Biden administration.

Trump was vocal about his distrust of China, and technology company Huwaei has suffered as a result. Ren Zhengfei, the founder of Huawei, claimed that politicians wanted to ‘kill’ his company, with the company seeing decreasing profits due to US sanctions.

Moving forward, there may be hope for the company to re-enter the US market as President Joe Biden evaluates his policies.

PA

Reuters has reported that when Rhode Island Governor and nominee for Head of the Commerce Department Gina Raimondo was asked about the future blacklist of Huawei, she responded:

[We will] review the policy, consult with you, consult with industry, consult with our allies and make an assessment as to what’s best for American national and economic security.

Of course, a review does not necessarily mean that Huwaei will be back in the US market, and Raimondo also noted:

I would use the full toolkit at my disposal to the fullest extent possible to protect Americans and our network from Chinese interference or any kind of back-door influence.

Huawei P10 Review Huawei

Huawei is also facing sanctions in the UK, and the company will not be able to install 5G equipment amid fears that the company is closely aligned to the Chinese government and risks the security of citizens. With this in mind, the US may not begin removing its current sanctions unless a compelling case is made about the company’s practices. Given the dependence of the company on the Chinese government, this probably won’t be a move that it considers.

The new president has re-evaluated several policies that Trump put in place, including a brief recess on immigration bills. However, it seems unlikely that President Joe Biden will radically alter the bills of recent years, and many would expect that the new president will simply guide the country without using inflammatory statements to divide groups of people.

While there is hope that Huawei can come back to the US market and once again compete with the giants of the smartphone industry, it does seem that its future as a global company is uncertain. In terms of the future of the company, it has sold off divisions and appears to be returning its focus to a domestic market.