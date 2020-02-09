Bill Gates Commissions Massive $645 Million Superyacht Powered By Liquid Hydrogen

Super Yacht SINOT YACHT ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN

We’ve all bought some random sh*t on payday, but Bill Gates takes the crown after his most recent project.

Gates, aka the founder of Microsoft, has commissioned a $645 million superyacht that’s powered by liquid hydrogen and it’s pretty phenomenal.

The luxury liner is 370ft-long and has more features that your average home, never mind a yacht.

His superyacht boasts five decks complete with space for 14 guests, 31 crew members, a gym, yoga studio, beauty room, massage parlour and pool on its rear deck.

The boat the first of its kind being powered by liquid hydrogen and made its debut December 2019 at the Monaco Yacht show.

Hydrogen fuel works by creating electricity to power a battery and motor by mixing hydrogen and oxygen in specially treated plates, which are combined to form the fuel cell stack.

The fuel cell stacks and batteries have allowed engineers to significantly shrink these components to even fit neatly inside a family car, although they are also commonly used to fuel buses, other larger vehicles and now superyachts.

Oxygen is collected from the air through intakes, usually in the grille, and hydrogen is stored in aluminium-lined fuel tanks.

Despite its novel fuel source, the vessel is able to reach 17 knots and travel 3,750 miles before it needs to refuel, enough to cover an Atlantic crossing from New York to Southampton.

Bill Gates PA images

It was designed by Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design and Lateral Naval Architects and named the vessel AQUA.

Speaking to Forbes, designer Sander Sinot said:

With every project, I challenge my team and myself to surpass ourselves. For development of AQUA we took inspiration from the lifestyle of a discerning, forward-looking owner, the fluid versatility of water and cutting-edge technology to combine this in a 112 meter (376-foot) superyacht with a fully operational liquid hydrogen and fuel cell system that features groundbreaking in technology, as well as design and aesthetics.

With Gates’ net worth being a whopping $110 billion, it’s safe to say the 64-year-old could afford his fancy, new investment.

An interest in alternative fuels is nothing new for the software tycoon who invests in a company called Heliogen – a company looking to make alternatives to fossil fuels.

While the amazing vessel isn’t going to be on the water until 2024, if I were Bill Gates’, I’d already be planning where I was going to go.