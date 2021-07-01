Bill Gates Hosted Nude Pool Parties And ‘Happier Drunk’, Biographer Claims

PA Images

Biographer James Wallace and former gossip columnist Robert X. Cringely have discussed how Bill Gates’ life differs from his public image.

Multiple insiders have noted that during the late 1980s early 90s Gates enjoyed partying. Wallace added to this insight by stating that when Gates wasn’t working his 17-hour days at Microsoft, he would get dancers from local all-nude nightclubs to swim naked at his Laurelhurst bachelor pad.

Advert 10

However, Wallace, who wrote two biographies on Bill Gates, didn’t seem to have all the relevant information and Gates’ spokesperson has blasted the claims.

PA Images

Wallace said that he was sure that Gates would invite dancers to his home – ‘Gates himself rounded up the girls and brought them over there’ – but conceded, ‘I don’t know if he physically transported them or if he just told them where to show up.’

Robert X. Cringely, who wrote a popular column for InfoWorld in the 90s, also noted that Gates would get drunk quite easily and that ‘all of us will have been at some affair where Bill was clearly impaired. He was happier.’

Advert 10

Some believe that these comments are supported by Bill Gates’ ex-wife Melinda. The couple divorced after 27 years, but her testimony in the Netflix docuseries Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates suggests the software developer struggled to commit. Melinda noted, ‘Bill wanted to be married, but he didn’t know whether he could actually commit to it and have Microsoft.’

PA Images

Business Insider reported the reaction of a spokesperson for Gates:

It is extremely disappointing that there have been so many lies published about the cause, the circumstances and the timeline of Bill Gates’s divorce. The rumours and speculation surrounding Mr Gates are becoming increasingly absurd and it’s unfortunate that people who have little to no knowledge are being characterized as ‘sources.’

Advert 10

The rumours surrounding the reasoning for the divorce have ranged from Gates having connections to Jeffrey Epstein to a claim that Melinda was replaced by a clone.