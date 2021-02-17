unilad
Advert

Bill Gates Says Wealthy Countries ‘Should Move To 100% Synthetic Beef’ To Prevent Climate Change

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 17 Feb 2021 09:37
Bill Gates Says Wealthy Countries 'Should Move To 100% Synthetic Beef' To Prevent Climate ChangePA Images

Microsoft mogul Bill Gates says wealthy countries like the United States and the UK should eat synthetic beef instead of the real thing in a bid to combat climate change.

The billionaire said that while the world’s poorest countries would struggle to make the change, wealthier countries should switch to vegan alternatives to reduce greenhouse gasses warming the planet’s environment.

Advert

‘I don’t think the poorest 80 countries will be eating synthetic meat. I do think all rich countries should move to 100% synthetic beef,’ he said.

Bill GatesPA Images

Gate told the MIT Technology Review: ‘You can get used to the taste difference, and the claim is they’re going to make it taste even better over time. Eventually, that green premium is modest enough that you can sort of change the people or use regulation to totally shift the demand.’

The reason behind the call for the reduction in beef production is that cows produce methane after digesting grass, methane is 28 times stronger in trapping heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide.

Advert

In a bid to reduce methane emissions, which have risen by 9% since 2000, Gates says plant-based products from companies like Impossible Meats and Beyond Meat ‘have a road map, a quality road map and a cost road map, that makes them totally competitive’.

Bill GatesPA Images

He went on to say that he believes it’s possible to fully make the switch in middle income and above countries, despite plant-based ‘meat’ products currently making up less than 1% of the meat market.

However, Gates himself has confessed that he ‘sometimes eats the real thing still,’ in an interview with the New York Times.

Advert

His comments are unlikely to go down well with everyone though, given that more than 726,000 people in America are employed by the cattle production industry.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Another TikToker Has Put Gorilla Glue In Their Hair Despite Warnings
Viral

Another TikToker Has Put Gorilla Glue In Their Hair Despite Warnings

Gen Z Say The Laughing Crying Emoji Isn’t Cool Anymore And Millennials Can’t Handle It
Life

Gen Z Say The Laughing Crying Emoji Isn’t Cool Anymore And Millennials Can’t Handle It

Streamer Makes $16,000 In Just Eight Hours By Letting People Disturb His Sleep
Gaming

Streamer Makes $16,000 In Just Eight Hours By Letting People Disturb His Sleep

Man Vanishes After CCTV Footage Shows Him Entering Apartment But Never Leaving
News

Man Vanishes After CCTV Footage Shows Him Entering Apartment But Never Leaving

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Food, Bill Gates, meat, Microsoft

Credits

MIT Technology Review and 1 other

  1. MIT Technology Review

    Bill Gates: Rich nations should shift entirely to synthetic beef

  2. New York Times

    Innovation, Not Trees.

 