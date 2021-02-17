Bill Gates Says Wealthy Countries ‘Should Move To 100% Synthetic Beef’ To Prevent Climate Change

PA Images

Microsoft mogul Bill Gates says wealthy countries like the United States and the UK should eat synthetic beef instead of the real thing in a bid to combat climate change.

The billionaire said that while the world’s poorest countries would struggle to make the change, wealthier countries should switch to vegan alternatives to reduce greenhouse gasses warming the planet’s environment.

Advert 10

‘I don’t think the poorest 80 countries will be eating synthetic meat. I do think all rich countries should move to 100% synthetic beef,’ he said.

PA Images

Gate told the MIT Technology Review: ‘You can get used to the taste difference, and the claim is they’re going to make it taste even better over time. Eventually, that green premium is modest enough that you can sort of change the people or use regulation to totally shift the demand.’

The reason behind the call for the reduction in beef production is that cows produce methane after digesting grass, methane is 28 times stronger in trapping heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide.

Advert 10

In a bid to reduce methane emissions, which have risen by 9% since 2000, Gates says plant-based products from companies like Impossible Meats and Beyond Meat ‘have a road map, a quality road map and a cost road map, that makes them totally competitive’.

PA Images

He went on to say that he believes it’s possible to fully make the switch in middle income and above countries, despite plant-based ‘meat’ products currently making up less than 1% of the meat market.

However, Gates himself has confessed that he ‘sometimes eats the real thing still,’ in an interview with the New York Times.

Advert 10

His comments are unlikely to go down well with everyone though, given that more than 726,000 people in America are employed by the cattle production industry.