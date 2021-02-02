Billionaire Who Bought SpaceX Flight Is Raffling Off Ticket For First Civilian Trip To Space

When you’ve got a brand new mode of transportation, you have to have pioneers. Things are expensive at first, and as you’re able to increase the launch rate, increase the production rate, refine the technology, it becomes less expensive and accessible to more people.

I think people will really enjoy seeing things vicariously from the video and the watching the mission. it’s like when America went to the moon in ’69, it wasn’t just a few people. Humanity went to the moon. We all went there with them. And I think it’s something similar here.