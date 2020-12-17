Biodegradable Plastics 'Failing To Solve Pollution Crisis' In China Shutterstock

China is creating biodegradable plastics faster than it is able to recycle them, according to a new report by Greenpeace.

Unsurprisingly for a country of more than one billion people, China is the world’s leading producer of plastic waste. In an effort to cut down on this wastage, the government recently announced bans on a number of single-use nondegradable plastics, prompting manufacturers to switch en masse to biodegradable materials.

Unfortunately, it looks like the switch has been a little too successful, with the country yet to catch up on building the facilities needed to deal with the influx of biodegradable waste. Greenpeace estimates that China’s biodegradable plastic manufacturing capacity has increased more than sevenfold over the past year, with the country’s e-commerce industry alone on track to generate 5.5 million tons of plastic waste each year by 2025.

Pixabay

If biodegradable plastics are not treated at specialist recycling plants, they can end up being as damaging to the environment as regular plastic waste, meaning there is little point in China making such a huge shift without the infrastructure to manage the waste in place.

Dr Molly Zhongnan Jia, Greenpeace’s East Asia plastics researcher, told the BBC:

In the absence of controlled composting facilities, most biodegradable plastics end up in landfills, or worse, in rivers and the ocean. Switching from one type of plastic to another cannot solve the plastics pollution crisis that we’re facing.

Experts including Dr Jia have warned against rushing into ‘mainstreaming’ the use of bioplastics, saying that it needs to be made clearer that unless properly recycled, biodegradable plastics still count as single-use and are therefore still harmful to the environment. Many consumers don’t realise this, and China is not the only country struggling to properly process the waste generated by the shift to these materials.

Getty

Dr Rachael Rothman, co-director of the Grantham Centre for Sustainable Futures at the University of Sheffield, said:

This is a global problem, absolutely… While there is a standard for compostable plastics, developing a universal standard for biodegradable plastics is incredibly difficult due to the range of biodegradable plastics and the environmental conditions they may end up in if littered.

In recent years, China has made a number of pledges to tackle the amount of waste generated in the country. As well as recent speeches made by President Xi Jinping underlining the need to reduce plastic waste, the country has also banned importing waste for processing from other countries, and launched a nationwide campaign to tackle food wastage.