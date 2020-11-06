unilad
Bitcoin’s Trading Price Is At Its Highest Since 2018

by : Daniel Richardson on : 06 Nov 2020 17:02
PA Images

Bitcoin has seen success as a cryptocurrency, with initial investors seeing it rise in value rapidly. This year has seen the currency reinvigorated and climbing in value once more. 

Cryptocurrency saw a huge leap in value over the last decade and it seems that Bitcoin is continuing to trend upward this year. The price has reached over $15,000, which is a value that has not been managed since 2018. In fact, the value of the currency has more than doubled since this time last year. The increase in value can be attributed to a number of global factors.

PA

Industry experts have attributed the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the US 2020 presidential election as reasons for the increased value. With governments offering stimulus packages as well as fears of economic downturns damaging the value of the currency, the cryptocurrency is seen as more valuable because it bypasses these issues.

Simon Peters, a cryptoasset analyst at investment platform eToro, told CNBC:

Bitcoin’s creation was in part due to fears that increased fiscal stimulus is devaluing currencies globally. As a result, when central banks announce extensive plans to pump money into economies, many investors in the crypto community take this as a major bitcoin buy signal

With the U.S. election gradually drawing to a close, the details of a fiscal stimulus could become clearer. Any such package could see weakening of the U.S. dollar and further increases in the bitcoin price going forward.

PA

It seems that the value of Bitcoin could increase further as the presidential result remains undecided and the global COVID-19 pandemic persists. With that said, the increasing value of the currency may encourage some to sell while the profit margin is considerable.

Either way, among the chaotic state of the world, it seems to be a good time to be in cryptocurrency.

