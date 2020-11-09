BMW Electric Wingsuit Can Reach Speeds Of 185MPH In The Air

electric wingsuit BMW

Electronic wingsuits that enable breathtaking speeds through the sky sound like they can only exist in sci-fi. However, BMW, Designworks, and Peter Salzman have made this a reality.

Peter Salzman is a professional skydiver and BASE jumper who uses a wingsuit to travel large distances before deploying a parachute and returning to land.

The skydiver reportedly approached BMW and Designworks with the hopes of extending his falls in terms of distance covered, and there was a speedy solution that has now been used over the picturesque mountains of Austria.

To fully test the technology, Salzman was dropped from 3,000 meters in the air over the mountains in Austria. The result was an electric wingsuit that could travel at a speed of 186 mph, according to Electrek. This is three times faster than the horizontal top speed of 62 mph that can be achieved by most wingsuit. Safe to say, the new design adds to the speed of the journey. Interestingly it also adds to the longevity.

In the video which showcases the incredible technology, Salzman descends before using two 7.5 kW carbon impellers to boost upward for up to 5 minutes. It seems that the impellers, that spin at a speed of 25,000 RPM, kicked in just in time as the skydiver boosts above another mountain.

Despite some nail-biting tension, this trial was of the electrified wingsuit appeared to be a resounding success. Not only did Salzman reach incredible speeds and a sizable distance but it seems that this technology will now be explored more.

This is great news for skydivers, but it may keep those afraid of heights even further away from the adrenaline-filled activity.