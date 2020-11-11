BMW Unveils Next-Generation Electric Scooter That Links Up With Smartphones
The market for vehicles that use electricity is steadily increasing, and BMW intends to take part in this growing sector with an electronic scooter that has a host of connectivity features.
In 2017 BMW discussed its Concept Link, an electric scooter that was set to be ideal for metropolitan living.
Three years on and it seems that this vehicle is closer to becoming a commercial reality. BMW has unveiled the Definition CE 04, which would not only see the company enter the electric scooter market but also offer an unparalleled amount of connectivity through the use of smartphones.
Edgar Heinrich, Head of Design at BMW Motorrad, explained at the unveiling why electric-based vehicles are important to the company:
Electric mobility is a central drive system for the BMW Group and we are consistently relying on this technology in our sustainability strategy.
Electric drives are also a current topic for BMW Motorrad, especially for the urban environment. Since 2013, we have been a pioneer in this area with the BMW C evolution scooter. The BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04 is the logical continuation of the electromobility strategy for urban conurbations and provides a concrete preview of what a contemporary production vehicle could look like.
The vehicle uses flat battery packs underneath the seat, and because of this design, there is still storage space below the bench seat. This technology is being implemented for drivers who want to travel around 12km per day and while this isn’t a great distance, it seems that the intention is to allow users to make a trip in style.
On the dash of the bike is a 10.25″ full-colour TFT that not only allows for information about the bike to be seen but also a full connection with a smartphone. This means that riders can change music, take calls and enable satellite navigation while driving. This connectivity seems to be a major selling point of the scooter, but many would be interested in understanding the specific details of the vehicle when it is released.
The current low down design of the Definition CE 04 looks futuristic and the connectivity features will likely appeal to many. However, the final product will likely need to be designed for journeys beyond 12km to be a wider success.
