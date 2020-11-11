BMW Unveils Next-Generation Electric Scooter That Links Up With Smartphones

Electric mobility is a central drive system for the BMW Group and we are consistently relying on this technology in our sustainability strategy.

Electric drives are also a current topic for BMW Motorrad, especially for the urban environment. Since 2013, we have been a pioneer in this area with the BMW C evolution scooter. The BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04 is the logical continuation of the electromobility strategy for urban conurbations and provides a concrete preview of what a contemporary production vehicle could look like.