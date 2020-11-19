Boeing 737 Max Cleared To Fly Again Two Years After Fatal Crashes PA

Boeing 737 Max planes were grounded in 2019 after two fatal crashes. The plane has now been cleared to fly in the United States again, while other countries continue to investigate the planes.

After a two-year review, the US Federal Aviation Administration has cleared the Boeing 737 Max for domestic flights. The 737 Max was grounded after two crashes, the first was in Indonesia in October 2018, in which 346 people were killed.

The incident was attributed to an issue with the MCAS Flight System and this has been the focus of the majority of changes in regulation around the vehicle. Going forward, the Boeing 737 Max will fly in the US but there will be updated rules for the plane.

Boeing 737 MAX PA Images

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson expressed his confidence in the vessel in a video message:

The path that led us to this point was long and gruelling, but we said from the start that we would take the time necessary to get this right, I am 100% comfortable with my family flying on it.

However, this comfort has been achieved through systemic change to how pilots train to control the vehicle. The Boeing planes will also continue to have work performed on them to make sure they are airworthy.

Wikimedia

An airline that has the 737 Max in its fleet, United, explained how they would reintroduce the plane:

United’s MAX fleet won’t return to service until we have completed more than 1,000 hours of work on every aircraft, including FAA-mandated changes to the flight software, additional pilot training, multiple test flights and meticulous technical analysis to ensure the planes are ready to fly.

In terms of regulatory changes, the focus is on the MCAS system, which pushes the nose of the plane down during flights, that was said to be at fault in previous crashes. All of the planes will have more than one of these sensors, and warning signals will be present. Pilots will also be able to override the sensor action when needed, and they will also be provided with greater training for the plane.

Plane seats Pixabay

Many will see this regulation as a positive step that should save lives, particularly as training could previously be done in an hour on an iPad with little mention of the MCAS.

European and Canadian air travel regulators are still investigating the Boeing 737 Max, but it is expected that the vessel will begin flying again in the future. Nonetheless, some may be nervous about using the model after its past.

