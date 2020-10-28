Bose Launches James Bond-Style Sunglasses With Speakers Hidden In The Arms

Bose/MGM





Advert

James Bond has had some of the coolest gadgets imaginable from rocket-firing cars to jetpacks. Bose has now developed sunglasses that take inspiration from 007’s more subtle pieces of tech.

Bose has released a pair of sunglasses that have hidden speakers in each arm of the frame that can be used to listen to music or have secret conversations with MI6. There are three frames available and they offer unique looks, although the overall concept is the same.

sunglasses like Bond Bose

Advert

The Bose Frames Tenor, Soprano, and Tempo can connect to a smartphone through the use of Bluetooth and this allows users to take calls and listen to music. There is a small button on the right-hand side of the frame which allows the wearer to control the volume, pause and play songs as well as answer and end calls.

For those who are really enjoying a song, they can also triple-tap the button to repeat a song. All of this functionality only adds 50 grams of weight, which is minimal enough that most wearers will struggle to notice.

With a battery life of 5.5 hours per charge, it seems that these glasses will be useful for those who want a wireless headset while retaining the ability to casually wear sunglasses. However, the frames and its functions do come at a price that some may find significant. The Bose Sunglasses will cost buyers £239.95.

It will be interesting to see if the sunglasses are a hit with consumers and whether they can compete with ear and headphones in terms of sound quality. With that said, if someone is wearing the headphones it will be pretty difficult to spot unless they appear to be talking to themself.

Advert