Boston Dynamics Robots Tear Up The Dance Floor In Mesmerising Video

We’ve all been told for a while now that robots are eventually going to take our jobs, but who would have thought we could end up sharing the dancefloor with them as well?

A new video released by Boston Dynamics shows its robots – Atlas and Spot – in a different light than we’re used to: it turns out that the robots that were creepy enough to inspire a Black Mirror episode can actually bust some serious moves.

Previous videos of the advanced robots have shown them doing everything from parkour to household chores, so it was probably only a matter of time before they added ‘performing co-ordinated dance routines’ to their resume. In the video, the humanoid Atlas, Spot the robodog, and Handle – a box-juggling robot – are seen getting down to The Contours ‘Do You Love Me’, and, to be honest, the footwork probably puts a lot of our own efforts to shame.

It’s not the first time Boston Dynamics has got its robots to throw shapes. In 2018, the company showed Spot doing the Running Man to ‘Uptown Funk’, possibly in an early attempt to make a robodog that can break down doors a bit less terrifying. But this latest video shows just how far the company has come over the past five years, with the smooth moves of Atlas and co. looking more realistic than ever.

Atlas and Handle are still research prototypes in development by the company, which was founded in 1992. But the dance break is one of a number of things we’ve seen Spot get up to this year, after Boston Dynamics officially made the robot available to the public for just over $74,000 back in June. Videos posted to social media have shown different Spot models getting up to all sorts all over the world, doing everything from enforcing social distancing in Singapore to serving beers in Seville.

YouTube / Boston Dynamics

Boston Dynamics itself was recently bought by South Korean car manufacturing giants Hyundai in a $1.1 billion deal, having previously been owned by Japanese robotics firm Soft Bank, and Google’s parent company Alphabet. Hyundai is expected to invest several million into Boston Dynamics over the next five years, as part of the company’s commitment to increasing its focus on robotics and autonomous technology.

We don’t know exactly what Spot and Atlas will be used for in the coming years, but in the meantime, it’s good to know that they also make a pretty impressive dance troupe.