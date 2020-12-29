Boxing Day Set New Record For Wind Power Generation In Britain PA Images

Renewable energy is becoming used more frequently and, with the help of a storm, wind power broke a new record in the UK on Boxing Day.

On Boxing Day, more than half of British homes were powered by wind farms. Drax Electrics Insights collected data on how the UK was being powered over the festive period and found that wind farms had produced a record percentage of power for homes.

Advert 10

Drax Electrics Insights explained in a press statement that the UK was primarily powered by wind farms on Boxing Day:

More than half of Britain’s electricity was generated by wind power on Boxing Day this year, this is the first time ever wind has supplied the majority of the country’s power over the course of a whole day.

It seems that the record had some help from natural factors. It is believed Storm Bella, which produced 100mph winds over the period, is responsible for the increased output of the wind farms. Despite the storm aiding the turbines, the achievement has still come during a time where electricity demand is typically high. With this in mind, being the source of power for the majority of households is impressive.

Advert 10

PA Images

This record adds to the momentum of renewable energy and sees wind farming reach new heights yet again. This month also saw wind farms generate a record-breaking 17.2GW of electricity from 1-1.30pm, on December 18. The government wants offshore wind farms to power all UK households by 2030, and these achievements underpin that mission.

While this is a promising achievement, there is still plenty of work to be done before all houses are reliant on wind energy. Boxing Day saw nuclear power generate 21.1 percent of energy for UK households and fossil fuels provide 14.6 percent. Nonetheless, powering a record percentage of households looks like a positive step forward in the development of wind power.