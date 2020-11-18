Bud Light Made A Games Console That's Also A Beer Cooler Bud Light

While many games consoles have cooling systems, few have the capacity to chill external items. However, Bud Light has managed to fill in this gap in the market with a one-of-a-kind games console.

It’s safe to say that nobody asked Bud Light to make a console that can play Tekken7, SOUL CALIBUR VI and R.B.I Baseball 20 while cooling two beverages. Nonetheless, the company has made a system that is essentially a portable fridge with the ability to play and project games. Developed by Anheuser-Busch, the BL6 is the system you never knew you needed.

Check out the console below:

The system has a projector so games can be set up on the move, and it also has two hours of battery life. To operate the system there is a special BL,6 controller that looks like a throwback to arcade based systems of yesteryear. Safe to say, all this alongside two cooling can holsters has got beer drinkers and players alike excited.

Unfortunately, this console won’t be shipping units like the next-generation consoles. Instead, only one has been made, and a bidding war is well underway. At the time of writing, the highest bid is $4,020, but with six days left on the auction, the price will likely climb to an unjustifiable number.

The console is described as ‘the coolest console ever’, and its refrigeration capabilities certainly give it the right to that title. However, the possibility to play games on the go and have a beer will put this on the wishlist of many.

While it seems that the vast majority of players will miss out on this system, there is always hope that the BL7 will be more widely available with even more beer-holding capabilities.