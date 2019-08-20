Bugatti Announces Brand New $9 Million Hypercar

Bugatti

Bugatti has paid homage to its one of its most popular cars from the 1990s with a run of 10 ‘one-off’ tributes.

Behold the Centodieci, which has been unveiled at Pebble Beach, California as a Chiron-based masterpiece.

It’s the most powerful Bugatti yet, with a whopping 1,600 horsepower. But what makes it stand out the most is that its designers aimed to bring the classic EB110 into the modern era.

Bugatti

The EB110 is a mid-engine supercar that debuted in 1991. According to Top Gear, it was built in Mondena by Romano Artioli. Powered by a 550bhp, 3.5-litre quad-turbo V12, with a carbon fibre chassis, it was a vehicle ahead of its time.

The Centodieci, which means 110 in Italian, has been created to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the company’s founding.

While the latest masterpiece from the now VW-owned manufacturer is clearly based on a Chiron, it has intricate details that pay homage to the 90s. It’s got a low-dropping front just like the EB110 along with a deep-seated front spoiler. It’s even got brand new narrow headlamps!

The 8.0-litre W16 engine can accelerate from 0 to 62 miles per hour in 2.4 seconds and Bugatti says the car’s top speed has been limited to 236mph.

Bugatti

Bugatti head designer Achim Anscheidt said in a statement:

We faced a number of technical challenges in terms of the development and design of the Centodieci… The EB110 is a very flat, wedge-shaped and graphically quasi two-dimensional super sports car of the late 1980s. Transporting this classic look into the new millennium without copying it was technically complex, to say the least. We had to create a new way of combining the complex aerothermal requirements of the underlying Chiron technology with a completely different aesthetic appearance.

Bugatti are only producing 10 models of the Centodieci and they’re apparently already sold. Deliveries aren’t taking place until 2022 with the company having other orders they need to fill.

The company is also producing the Bugatti Divo as well as the one-of-a-kind La Voitre Noire, the most expensive car ever sold at a whopping $19 million and another example of the manufacturer turning to its past for design inspiration.

Bugatti President Stephan Winkelmann said in a statement that the brand is proud of their long Bugatti history:

The EB110 is very much a part… That’s why we’re celebrating a reinterpretation of this extraordinary vehicle with the Centodieci – Italian for 110.

Someone lend us a couple dozen million dollars?

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]