Canon’s Chinese Office Only Lets Employees That Smile For AI Camera In To Work

Canon has come up with an inventive new way to boost workplace morale – by only letting in employees who smile for an AI camera.

The new ‘smile recognition’ technology has been installed in Canon Information Technology’s Chinese office, and requires workers to show off their pearly whites before being allowed to enter a room or book a meeting.

‘Smile recognition’ is just one of a whole raft of ‘workplace management tools’ developed by Canon using the latest AI technology to track employee movements, allowing them to keep tabs on their working habits.

Canon Information Technology actually announced the technology last year, but it’s recently gained attention as an example of the growing trend in workplace surveillance that has been emerging not only in China, but is also becoming increasingly common in offices in the United States and elsewhere as a means of keeping track of employee productivity.

While actually forcing employees to put on a happy face is an extreme example, offices across the US and the UK have jumped on similar trends involving AI technology, allowing employees to do everything from replacing simple ID cards with facial recognition technology, to tracking their employees’ eye movements to make sure they’re not scrolling through social media.

Canon’s new technology was explored in a Financial Times report about the growing trend of workplace surveillance, which has been booming in recent years thanks to developments in algorithms and AI technology.

Speaking to the FT, King’s College London academic Nick Srnicek said:

Workers are not being replaced by algorithms and artificial intelligence. Instead, the management is being sort of augmented by these technologies Technologies are increasing the pace for people who work with machines instead of the other way around, just like what happened during the industrial revolution in the 18th century.

Other examples of workplace surveillance already in place in offices across China include CCTV cameras monitoring how long employees take for lunch, and even mobile apps that allow bosses to see where their employees go after they clock off.

Similar workplace monitoring tools are also offered by US companies. Microsoft 365 recently launched their own suite of surveillance tools allowing bosses to ‘score’ workers based on things like participation in group chats and the number of emails they send in a day, while The Verge reports that Amazon reportedly uses algorithms ranking worker productivity to fire those at the bottom of the scale.