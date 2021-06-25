China Announces It Will Put First Humans On Mars Before 2033

PA Images/20th Century Fox

China has announced its ambitious plans to put humans on Mars before 2033.

A presentation made by Wang Xiaojun, the head of the China Academy of Launch Facilities Technology, revealed the new plans, in which astronauts will be tasked with constructing a base for future expeditions as well as extracting resources from the red planet.

It is expected that China’s desire to populate the planet will create a new space race between the country and the United States. On top of this, it will undoubtedly put a tighter deadline on the plans of SpaceX and Elon Musk, who intends to put people on the planet in the near future.

NASA has said it intends to launch the Artemis mission to send Americans to Mars by 2033 as well. Interestingly, both countries plan to use similar technology to reach their goal. Both countries have outlined a desire to use rockets that use nuclear reactions to generate heat and electricity. At the moment, liquid hydrogen is used to power spacecrafts.

By using this method, China has estimated that a round trip can be successfully carried out in a ‘few hundred days.’ NASA has committed to a smaller travel time and has noted that it could be able to cut the trip to Mars to four months, while avoiding cosmic radiation, by using a similar methodology.

This isn’t the only territory in space that is being raced towards. In recent years, China has planned and executed lunar missions in what now seems to be a nostalgic rush to lunar dominance. China successfully landed Chang’e-5 and collected samples from the moon at the end of last year. The country has plans to continue the exploration of Earth’s largest satellite with the US’s old competitor, Russia.

Russia and China are said to be working on developing a lunar base on the south pole of the satellite. Authorities from the respective countries signed a memorandum to have regular visitors to the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) by 2036.

As per MailOnline, the memorandum explains:

An international lunar science station is a complex of experimental and research facilities created on the surface and/or in orbit of the moon.

It is hoped this lunar station will be able to ‘conduct multidisciplinary and multipurpose research work.’