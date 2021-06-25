unilad
Advert

China Announces It Will Put First Humans On Mars Before 2033

by : Daniel Richardson on : 25 Jun 2021 10:26
China Announces It Will Put First Humans On Mars Before 2033PA Images/20th Century Fox

China has announced its ambitious plans to put humans on Mars before 2033.

A presentation made by Wang Xiaojun, the head of the China Academy of Launch Facilities Technology, revealed the new plans, in which astronauts will be tasked with constructing a base for future expeditions as well as extracting resources from the red planet.

Advert

It is expected that China’s desire to populate the planet will create a new space race between the country and the United States. On top of this, it will undoubtedly put a tighter deadline on the plans of SpaceX and Elon Musk, who intends to put people on the planet in the near future.

China Mars (PA Images)PA Images

NASA has said it intends to launch the Artemis mission to send Americans to Mars by 2033 as well. Interestingly, both countries plan to use similar technology to reach their goal. Both countries have outlined a desire to use rockets that use nuclear reactions to generate heat and electricity. At the moment, liquid hydrogen is used to power spacecrafts.

By using this method, China has estimated that a round trip can be successfully carried out in a ‘few hundred days.’ NASA has committed to a smaller travel time and has noted that it could be able to cut the trip to Mars to four months, while avoiding cosmic radiation, by using a similar methodology.

Advert

This isn’t the only territory in space that is being raced towards. In recent years, China has planned and executed lunar missions in what now seems to be a nostalgic rush to lunar dominance. China successfully landed Chang’e-5 and collected samples from the moon at the end of last year. The country has plans to continue the exploration of Earth’s largest satellite with the US’s old competitor, Russia.

PAPA

Russia and China are said to be working on developing a lunar base on the south pole of the satellite. Authorities from the respective countries signed a memorandum to have regular visitors to the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) by 2036.

As per MailOnline, the memorandum explains:

Advert

An international lunar science station is a complex of experimental and research facilities created on the surface and/or in orbit of the moon.

It is hoped this lunar station will be able to ‘conduct multidisciplinary and multipurpose research work.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

John McAfee Tweet Resurfaces Saying If He Dies In Prison It ‘Was No Fault Of His’
News

John McAfee Tweet Resurfaces Saying If He Dies In Prison It ‘Was No Fault Of His’

Activists Trick Former NRA President To Speak At Fake High School Graduation
News

Activists Trick Former NRA President To Speak At Fake High School Graduation

Drake Bell From ‘Drake And Josh’ Pleads Guilty To Endangering Children
News

Drake Bell From ‘Drake And Josh’ Pleads Guilty To Endangering Children

The Nintendo 64 Is 25 Years Old Today
Gaming

The Nintendo 64 Is 25 Years Old Today

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. These included the likes of The Hook, WhatCulture and Game Rant. Eventually, Dan found a home for his journalism at UNILAD.

Topics: Technology, China, Mars, NASA, Now, Space, SpaceX, Tech

Credits

Daily Mail

  1. Daily Mail

    The Space Race II: China announces plans to put the first humans on Mars by 2033 and aims to build a base on the Red Planet

 