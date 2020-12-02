China Builds Hypersonic Jet Engine Capable Of Flying 16 Times The Speed Of Sound Chinese Journal of Aeronautics

A revolutionary new Chinese jet engine could power aircraft to anywhere in the world in less than two hours, according to scientists.

Results of a prototype test, conducted by a team from the Institute of Mechanics at the Chinese Academy Of Sciences, showed the engine was theoretically capable of travelling at 16 times the speed of sound.

As well as powering more traditional airplanes, the team says the engine could also be used for trans-atmospheric flights. These kind of aircraft, which accelerate into Earth’s orbit, have been touted by several industry figures – including Elon Musk – as the future of super-fast global travel.

Drawings published last week in the Chinese Journal of Aeronautics show a relatively simple concept, but once in a wind tunnel, the prototype turns into something closer to the Millennium Falcon. According to the South China Morning Post, the engine uses shock waves generated by high speed winds to react with hydrogen fuel, producing an explosion that powers the jet forward.

So far, the engine has only simulated flight at up to nine times the speed of sound, with construction of a wind tunnel capable of replicating Mach-16 flight still under construction.

The team behind the design say the engine, known as the sodramjet, could be the best hope yet of achieving commercial hypersonic flight. Existing jet engines – called scramjets – that are capable of flying at five times the speed of sound are too power hungry and unstable to be reliable for commercial use.

Lead study author Professor Jiang Zonglin wrote:

Seventy years’ exploration in hypersonic propulsion indicates that the revolutionary concept is really in need for hypersonic air-breathing engine development. The sodramjet [could] be a very promising choice.

This isn’t the first time someone has suggested using shock waves to power hypersonic flight. The idea was presented to NASA as far back as the 1980s, but was later outsourced to private companies that instead chose to focus on the less-successful scramjets.

Experts have warned that hypersonic flight is still ‘very experimental’, and likely won’t become a reality for several years.

Dr Uzi Rubin, an Israeli expert in hypersonic missiles, told the SCMP:

Even if promising … it will take about a generation for it to be used commercially. I believe that hypersonic human flight is not imminent, if at all.

If they eventually do take to the skies, scientists believe that the hypersonic jet could revolutionise aviation in the same way that Concorde did 50 years ago, realising ‘the dream for human beings to fly faster, higher and further than ever’.