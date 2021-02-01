China Has Stolen 80% Of American Adults' Personal Data, Expert Claims PA Images/Pexels

Chinese technology has faced many allegations of improper use of data, and this appears to extend to the medical information of US citizens, it is claimed.

Bill Evanina, former director of the US National Counterintelligence and Security Center, appeared as a guest on CBS’s 60 Minutes on Sunday, January 31, and gave a stark warning about data being used by China. During the programme, the former director suggested that Beijing is attempting to collect the medical data of Americans.

Evanina went on to claim that 80% of Americans had their data stolen by China.

Evanina explained that Chinese company BGI Group had offered to build state of the art testing facilities in America, which caused concern as Evanina began to question the motives of the firm.

The former director said, as per IBT:

Foreign powers can collect, store and exploit biometric information from COVID tests. Knowing that BGI is a Chinese company, do we understand where that data’s going?

Evanina added a shocking statistic to support their concerns about BGI:

Current estimates are that 80% of American adults have had all of their personally identifiable information stolen by the Communist Party of China.

While the statements by Evanina may sound dramatic, he has been supported by several US officials who have been concerned about the activities of BGI and Chinese technology companies as a whole.

Elsa Kania, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, has also expressed concerns about BGI group, telling Reuters that there was ‘reasonable concern’ that the company was collecting data for bioweapons. Though documents seen by the outlet ‘neither contradict nor support’ the US suspicion.

Former National Intelligence Director, John Ratcliffe, has also expressed worries in The Wall Street Journal about the way China is collecting data from people in the US:

The intelligence is clear: Beijing intends to dominate the US and the rest of the planet economically, militarily and technologically. China robs US companies of their intellectual property, replicates the technology and then replaces the US firms in the global marketplace.

The BGI Group has since denied the allegations, telling Fox News: ‘The notion that the genomic data of American citizens is in any way compromised through the activities of BGI in the US is groundless.’